Van Wert independent

A Van Wert man out on probation on a felony drug charge was arrested again late Wednesday morning after he was seen acting suspiciously in the 300 block of South Race Street.

Ryan L. Schaadt, 33, was described as “highly intoxicated” when police located him following the report. After he kept trying to reach into his pocket while officers were speaking to him, Schaadt was found to have marijuana in his hand while being handcuffed. Further search of his pocket revealed more drugs, along with a large amount of cash.

One of the drugs found tested positive for methamphetamine, and a large enough amount of that drug was found on Schaadt to increase the drug charge against him to a felony of the third degree.

At the time of his arrest Wednesday, Schaadt was out on bond for felony possession of narcotics. Because of that, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court was notified of his recent arrest. Court officials then asked that a holder be placed on him and that he be taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

The Van Wert Police Department asks that local residents call the department when they se someone acting out of the ordinary. Methamphetamines are a stimulant that keeps the user up for days at a time. Users don’t make rational decisions and sometimes also become violent.

Those with information on illegal drug activity should call the VWPD at 419.238.2462, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866, or, to ensure anonymity, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867 (STOP).