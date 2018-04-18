Submitted information

Crestview High School currently has openings for the following supplemental positions in the field of athletics: assistant athletic director, varsity football cheer coach, middle school football and/or basketball cheer coach, middle school and high school competition cheer coach.

If interested, please submit a letter of interest to athletic administrator Dave Bowen at bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. Letters of interest will be accepted until April 27.