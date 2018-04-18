SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

When they’ve been able to play, Van Wert High School’s softball team has enjoyed success this season.

The Lady Cougars are off to a 5-1 (2-0 WBL) start, with victories against St. Mary’s, Wapakoneta, Lincolnview and Wayne Trace. The only loss was to Fairview (6-5).

Like other athletic teams around the area, Van Wert has had to deal with weather issues, which have led the Lady Cougars to cancel or postpone nine games, and head coach Greg Steinecker said that’s had an effect on the team.

“The weather has definitely played a part in the mental aspect of our early season due to all the games canceled because of the poor weather conditions this spring,” Steinecker said. “At times, it’s been tough to keep their focus at practice when they know that, because of the poor weather conditions, they won’t be playing in a game for the next couple of days.”

“It is also tough not being able to get outside routinely and practice on a diamond vs. practicing indoors on a gym floor,” Steinecker added. “However, we have made the most of our opportunities when we have been able to get outside and practice.”

The Lady Cougars have had to rally to win four of their five games, and Steinecker likes the fight he sees in his team.

“I have been pleased by our ability to handle adversity by not giving up in the games we have been behind in this year,” Steinecker stated. “We have been able to battle back in multiple games and earn the win.”

“I’ve also been very proud of the non-starters who have come off the bench when called upon and have contributed greatly to the outcome of the games, and I have been grateful with our approach at the plate regarding hitting this season,” Steinecker continued. “We have faced several good pitchers this season and the girls have made good adjustments at the plate. For the most part, our defense, pitching and timely hitting has kept us in the ballgame in order to give us a chance to win in the end. Our pitchers have done a great job so far this season as well.”

During a typical game, senior Laine Spoor is on the mound, senior Katie Dickson is behind home plate, junior Olivia Kline is at first, junior Alexis Metz at second, junior Reagan Priest at third, sophomore Katie Coplin at shortstop, junior Adrianna Grothause in left field, sophomore Lauren Moore in center field, and senior Grace Kline in right field. Drew Kennedy serves as the designated player, and key subs include sophomore Grace Spoor, junior Jaden Wagner and junior Ashlynn Dicke.

“I like the chemistry the team has developed,” Steinecker said of the Lady Cougars. “They seem like a family and they encourage, support, critique, and learn from each other’s successes and failures.”

“I’m looking forward to watching them grow even closer as the season gets in the heart of the schedule and post season.”

If and when conditions allow Van Wert to take the field on a consistent basis, Steinecker hopes the Lady Cougars will build on the good things accomplished so far this season.

“If we can focus on the game one pitch at a time, I think this group of young ladies have the potential to do good things and be successful,” Steinecker explained. “Knowing the WBL is a strong league, on any given day, we could face our toughest competition.”

“We are hoping to improve upon last year’s league record of 4-5, season record of 9-12 and hopefully have a good debut in the postseason.”

Van Wert is scheduled to return to action against Shawnee at Jubilee Park on Friday.