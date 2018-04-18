Betty Jane Reinemeyer, 65, died of natural causes Friday, January 26, 2018, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dayton.

She was born March 28, 1952, in Delphos, the daughter of Paul and Catherine Reinemeyer, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a brother, Jack (Sue) Reinemeyer of Bradenton, Florida; three sisters, Ann Lewis of Mayfield Heights, and Ruth (Jim) Reinemeyer-Staup, and Jean Burke both of Dayton; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Her grandmother, Minnie “Gram” Reinemeyer, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Visitation is one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.