Twig I met on Thursday, April 12, at Willow Bend Country Club. The meeting was called to order by the chairman Mae Enyart, who also welcomed the 32 members present, while LaDonna Allenbaugh introduced her guest, Sheila Lacy. “The Pledge of Allegiance” was recited, then Anne Bowen gave the prayer before lunch.

Kevin Matthews, executive director of the Van Wert County Council on Aging, was the speaker for the afternoon. The purpose of the agency, he said, is to provide assistance to seniors who wish to remain in their homes, but might have need for some help, such as transportation to medical appointments. They will take persons to those appointments within a 60-mile radius of Van Wert.

Socialization is important for seniors; therefore, a variety of activities is offered each weekday at the Council on Aging senior center. People can enjoy card and board games, watch TV, or just engage in conversation. A nutritionally balanced lunch is available for a nominal fee of $2.50 and exercise classes are available and are structured according to what the person is capable of doing. Once a month a nail clinic is offered for a fee of $10, which is given to the Community Health Professionals for their help at this clinic.

The Council on Aging lends items such as wheelchairs, walkers, and knee scooters for any senior needing them. It also accept donations of those items if they are in good condition.

Tax levies provide 65 percent of the agency’s funding, with the remainder coming from local fundraisers. With the population now living longer, the Council on Aging provides a much needed service to seniors.

Chairman Enyart opened the business session by naming those persons with April birthdays. They are: Mae Enyart, Sandra Greulach, Lois Linser, and Lois Poling.

Enyart stated that a spring cleaning of the Thrift Shop will be conducted in May, with Twig I helping during the first session on May 9. Twig II will help on May 16.

Twig I and Twig II operate The Hospital Thrift Shop, on Central Avenue. The groups welcome donations of clothing in good condition, as well as small household items, anytime during regular business hours.

Persons interested in joining Twigs, which supports the Van Wert County Hospital, should contact any member or the Thrift Shop manager.

Twig I’s next meeting will be at noon Thursday, May 10, in Conference Room A at the hospital.

Attending this meeting were Jan Adams, LaDonna Allenbaugh, Tressa Bissonette, Eve Braden, Anne Bowen, Dot Burley, Sharon Clouse, Sue Corle, Marcia Davies, Carol Doner, Mae Enyart, Lupe Escobedo, Rosemary Foreman, Karen Gardner, Jane Geesey, Lois Goudy, Sandra Greulach, Loretta Grove, Connie Johnson, Gloria Kimmey, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Ann McCray, Julie Medford, Susie Methot-Perez, Jean Owens, Nina Ragan, Edith Voltz, Brenda Welker, Jean Wilson, Betty Woodruff, Betty Wyandt, and guest, Sheila Lacy.