Joyce L. Hoffman, 77, of Van Wert, died at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born on August 26, 1940, in Lima, the daughter of Ralph E. and Betty Jean (Van Fleet) Beall, who both preceded her in death. On October 20, 1963, she married Jerry D. Hoffman, who survives.

Joyce retired as an officer of First Federal Savings & Loan Association in Van Wert, and had earlier worked at Central Mutual Insurance in Van Wert. She was a 1958 graduate of Van Wert High School, receiving the Black Inc. Award.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, and was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, where she was active in the church choir, was choir director, pianist, and organist, and sang in the Joy Belles sextet.

Other survivors include a son, Jason D. Hoffman of Van Wert; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and extended family.

Two sisters, Mary Judith Feeney and Terrill Ann Johns, also preceded her in death.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Paul W. Miller officiating.

Visitation is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.