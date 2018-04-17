Brenda Jean Williams, 63, passed away Sunday evening, April 15, 2018, at her residence in Van Wert.

She was born November 18, 1954, in Van Wert, the daughter of Franklin Earl and Lou Ann (Emery) Rison, who both preceded her in death. On December 27, 1996, she married Michael L. Williams, who died February 20, 2017. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Earl Rison Jr.

Survivors include her four children, Gordon (Kim) Youtsey of Van Wert, Travis (Brandy) Youtsey of Scott, and Nicky (Bob) Gonzalez and Kerri R. (Jason) Krugh, both of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Katelyn Kroeger, Skylar Senters, Ciarra Gonzalez, Madison Kroeger, Robbie Gonzalez, Logan Senters, Gage Thomas, Harley Youtsey, Kiera Youtsey, Lilly Serna, and Isabella Krugh; three sisters, Ruth (Michael) Bell of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cheryl Dunken and Julie (Larry) Panning, both of Van Wert; and a brother, Jimmy (Becky) Rison of Ohio City.

Brenda retired from Greif Bros. in Van Wert.

In accordance with Brenda’s request, there will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.