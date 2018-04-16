Print for later

Tweet about it

Donna Kathryn Liljegren, 83, of Van Wert, died at 9:40 a.m. Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born April 1, 1935, in Van Wert, the daughter of Garnet E. and F. Margaret (Spayd) Hallam, who both preceded her in death. On October 12, 1957, she married Frank S. Liljegren, who survives.

Other survivors include a sister, Sheila (Dana) Sanderson of Van Wert; a nephew, Matthew S. (Corina) Hallam of Nashville, Tennessee; and a stepniece, Erin Waple of Cleveland.

A brother, Patrick E. Hallam, also preceded her in death.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.