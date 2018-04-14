VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies has announced the promotion of Matt Korteto vice president of information technology for both Central Mutual Insurance Company and All America Insurance Company, effective this past Monday. Korte will replace John White, who retired April 6.

Korte began his career at Central as a programmer intern in the summer of 1998 and started full-time in December of that same year. A 2000 graduate of Rhodes State College, Korte was promoted to IT Group manager in 2004 overseeing the development of Central’s Commercial Lines IT systems.

In 2016, he took on the additional responsibility of overseeing the development of the Personal Lines IT systems. Korte was promoted to information technology director in August 2017 and has held that position until his recent promotion to vice president of information technology.

Korte and his wife, Jen, have two daughters and reside in Celina.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businessesin 23 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).