In fifth grade social studies, students are learning about American Indians’ unique cultures and ways of life. Students have been collaborating in groups to create a dodecahedron focusing on culture, shelter, artifacts, landforms, natural resources, and adaptations to the environment. The fifth graders have enjoyed working together, writing, researching, and being creative and are excited to present to their peers. Mrs. Kris Tow and Mrs. Jill Cockerell’s co-taught first graders are busy learning all about rain forests. Each student selected a creature found in the rain forest to conduct research on using their chrome books. They will be using the Expanded Expression Tool to write fascinating facts to present to their classmates. The lesson will culminate with a colorful art display depicting the rain forest.