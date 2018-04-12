VW independent/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Mr. and Mrs. Shawn and Emily Barnett of Rockford announce that their daughter, Shelby Barnett, graduated college with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Bowling Green State University during commencement exercises held in December.

Barnett finished her degree on BGSU’s dean’s list.

In addition to earning her degree, Barnett completed the NCLEX licensing examination in February to become a Registered Nurse in Ohio. She also applied for, and received, an Indiana endorsement because she is beginning her career as a nurse at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.

Barnett is the granddaughter of Barbara Decker of Rockford and Jerry and Sheryl Ellis of Mendon. She was encouraged by other grandparents, Butch and Linda Davis of Mendon, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who are so proud of her accomplishments.