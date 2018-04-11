Van Wert independent sports

The visiting Wapakoneta Redskins scored seven runs in the sixth inning and defeated Van Wert 11-2 on Tuesday. It was the first loss of the baseball season for the Cougars (2-1, 0-1 WBL), who committed a total of five errors in the game.

Wapakoneta led 1-0 after three innings, but Van Wert tied the game in the fourth when Darrius Eddins scored on an error in left field. An error in the fifth resulted in two runs for the Redskins, but the Cougars came back with a two out RBI single by Hayden Maples that scored Owen Treece.

Leading 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, the Redskins scored seven times, including three with two outs. The final run of the game was scored in the top of the seventh.

Lawson Blackmore had two of Van Wert’s six hits, and pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out six and walking five. Holden Willingham and Jake Lautzenheiser each pitched an inning.

Manny Vorhees pitched a complete game for Wapakoneta and struck out 10.

Van Wert will host Celina on Thursday.