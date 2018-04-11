Van Wert independent sports

A five run seventh inning by Van Wert led to a 9-6 softball road win on Tuesday.

The game was tied 4-4, when Lauren Moore hit a two-RBI triple that scored Laine Spoor and Alexis Metz. Adrianna Grothause followed that with an RBI single that plated Moore, then Grace Kline launched a triple that allowed Grothause to score. The fifth run of the inning came when Kline scored on a wild pitch.

Wapakoneta scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but could draw no closer.

Moore, Grothause and Olivia Kline each finished with a pair of hits, and Moore had three RBI.

Spoor went the distance and allowed 11 hits and struck out one.

Van Wert (3-1,1-0 WBL) is slated to host St. Mary’s on Friday.