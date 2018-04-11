SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Brad Doidge’s third stint as Lincolnview’s softball coach got off to a late start in more ways than one.

Doidge, who led the Lady Lancers from 1999-2012 and during the 2015 season was hired in February to retake the reins.

“The coaching job was available for a long time and some of the players kept kidding me to take the job again, so I went in and talked to Greg Leeth about it and with the circumstances surrounding the opening, I accepted the job,” Doidge explained. “With my coaching staff, Kaitlyn Brant and I had been talking for about two weeks before all this had taken place and we then agreed to do this coaching job together when the opportunity became available.”

“Courtney Williams then joined us about a week later and we have been busy with a plan to try to win some games, conference, and tournament games,” Doidge added.

Doidge then had to stand by while the first five games of the regular season were wiped out by inclement weather.

“As the season approached, both the coaching staff and players were excited to start the season and then had to wait a week more before we played Lima Central Catholic,” Doidge said. The girls have done a fine job of adapting to my style and have taken it upon themselves to hold each other accountable for the improvement of skills.”

The four seniors (Sidney Jenkins, Alena Looser, Bethany Martinez and Marissa Miller) were in my program as freshman and understand my style,” Doidge continued. “They have taken it upon themselves to be leaders in practice, in the dugout, and in the field of play. I feel that with their leadership that the younger players have bought into their leadership, myself, and the rest of the coaching staff’s vision.”

Doidge also noted that being around the girls at some point during their academic and athletic careers has proven to be advantageous.

“In junior high, I have taught all of them for the two years and then had them for high school classes, so we know each other pretty well,” Doidge said. “This group of 23 student athletes are fun to be around as we have our moments of fun and working hard all thrown into a practice or game. They want to do well for themselves and mostly for the team and coaches.”

The Lady Lancers are off to a 3-1 start this season, posting victories over Lima Central Catholic, Continental and Crestview. The only loss came to Van Wert, 12-11, during Saturday’s Cancer Classic at Crestview.

“Currently our offense has been the highlight of the season as we have put up some solid numbers,” Doidge stated. “We have scored 12,19, 7 and 11 runs to date, and we have been doing well running the bases.”

“Our pitching staff and defense has done well through the first four games but I see the need for some improvement in those areas,” the coach added. “We can always improve on what we are doing now but for the most part the coaching staff is pleased with what has transpired so far this season.”

Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action Thursday at home against Columbus Grove, before hosting Parkway on Friday, then playing in the Celina quad on Saturday.