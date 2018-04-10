VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering a free one-night self-defense class for women from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.

The class is provided by the Van Wert Self Defense Team and is designed to teach women how to avoid dangerous situations and what they should do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience, including several years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third-degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts.

Adult participants should be women and girls ages 13 and older and should wear loose-fitting comfortable clothing. Pre-register by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639.

General operating hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays. The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.

For more information about this class, contact Kelly Houg, advocacy coordinator, at the above telephone number or email khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.