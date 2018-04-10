Freshman Owen Treece (pictured above) pitched a complete game no-hitter in his first varsity start, and the Van Wert Cougars celebrated Monday’s home opener by defeating Fairview 2-0 on Monday. Treece struck out seven and walked just one. The Cougars scored a run in the fifth inning, when Jonathan Lee crossed home plate on a grounder by Keaton Brown. The remaining run came in the sixth on an RBI single by Lawson Blackmore that plated Jalen McCracken. Hayden Maples led Van Wert with two hits. The Cougars will host Wapakoneta today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent