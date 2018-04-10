The Crestview boys’ basketball program recently concluded the season with boys’ basketball head coach Jeremy Best, along with his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season that ended with a regional runner-up trophy and 23-4 record. Basketball Scholar Athletes include: (above, left to right) Row 1: Jace Vining, Derick Dealey, Wade Sheets, Kalen Etzler, Grant Schlagbaum. Row 2: Trevor Gibson, Derek Stout, Javin Etzler, and Drew Kline. Not pictured: Brett Schumm. Basketball Special Awards: (below, left to right) Row 1: Derick Dealey (70% Free Throw Club), Jace Vining ( 70% Free Throw Club), Drew Kline (2nd Team NWC, Most Assists, Hustle Award). Row 2: Derek Stout (1st Team NWC, 2nd Team District 8, Free Throw % Award, Defensive Award) and Javin Etzler (NWC Player of the Year, District 8 Player of the Year, 2nd Team All State, Most Rebounds Award, 70% Free Throw Club, Offensive Award). Photos submitted