VW independent/submitted information

Local gas prices, while seeing some increases, still remain lower than the state average, as of this week.

The lowest price in Van Wert is $2.37 per gallon at the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center retail center. Four local stations are selling gasoline at $2.39 a gallon. Those include the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on Washington and Shannon streets, and the Lassus Handy Dandy station and One Stop Shop on North Washington Street. The Shell station on South Washington Street is at $2.41 per gallon, the Marathon station at Brookside Convenience Store on West Main Street is selling gas for $2.45 a gallon, while the Short Stop on East Main Street has gasoline for $2.49 a gallon.

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.54 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen six-tenths of a cent per gallon in the last week to $2.65 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 17.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 12 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 25.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“As markets have seen concern rise of a possible trade war between the U.S. and China, oil prices have been hit hard, leading gas prices to dramatically slow their recent ascent,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. “While the pause button may be hit for the time being on the spring surge, it is still likely we’ll see prices advance again soon.

“Thankfully, the bulk of refinery maintenance is likely behind us, but keep in mind the volatility of the stock market has had a major influence on gas prices in the last year, so we may still be susceptible to sudden and dramatic change in U.S. policy, and also still being susceptible to any lingering maintenance at the large refineries,” DeHaan added.