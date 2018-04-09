VW independent/submitted information

Five area boys have been selected as finalists for the 2018 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The awards banquet will be held Wednesday, April 18.

The Self-Reliance Award program provides cash awards to Van Wert County high school seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor students who do the best with what they have.

This year’s boys’ finalists include Joshua England, son of Joe and Vicki England; Dalton Heppeard; Jacoby Kelly, son of Ernest and Kylie Kelly; Nathan O’Neill, son of Brian and Jody O’Neill; and Trevor Spridgeon, son of Rich and Michelle Spridgeon.

England is a senior at Vantage Career Center, where he is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, the Auto Tech Club, a Vantage Ambassador and a competitor in Skills USA. After graduation, he will be attending the University of Northwest Ohio to pursue degrees in automotive technology and business. England has worked the past several years at England’s Bay auto repair shop.

Heppeard is a senior at Van Wert High School, where he is a member of swim team. In addition to attending high school, he also attends and volunteers at LifeHouse Church. Following graduation, he plans to pursue a career as a real estate agent. Heppeard has been employed by StateWide Ford Lincoln and the YMCA of Van Wert County.

Kelly is a senior at Van Wert High School, where he serves as a captain on the football and basketball teams, in addition to being a Junior Rotarian. In addition to his school activities, Jacoby is also a member of the LifeHouse youth group and volunteers at the YMCA. After graduation, Coby plans on pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy while continuing to pursue his passion of playing basketball at the collegiate level. He is currently employed at Lee Kinstle GM and the YMCA.

O’Neill is a senior at Vantage Career Center where he excels in the Automotive Technology program. At Vantage, he is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society and a Junior Rotarian. After graduation, Nathan plans on pursuing a degree in Automotive Technology at the University of Northwest Ohio. He is currently employed at Ace Hardware.

Spridgeon is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of the Choir in addition to competing in Football and Wrestling. He is also involved in the CEO program with the Van Wert Fire Department. After graduation, he plans on joining the Van Wert Fire Department. Trevor is currently employed at Classic Land Designs and the Middle Point Fire Department.