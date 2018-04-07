VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder to all Van Wert County World War II veterans (December 7, 1941-December 31, 1946), Korea veterans (June 27, 1950-January 31, 1955), and any Vietnam veterans unable to attend the last two Vietnam dinners, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office wants to honor them.

On Wednesday, April 25, the Veterans Service Office will be holding a dinner for veterans who served within the above dates and war eras, along with a guest.

To reserve a seat and get more information on the dinner, call the Veterans Service Office at 419.238.9592 or stop by the office, located in the basement of the Van Wert County Courthouse. Office hours are Monday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cutoff date to reserve seats for the luncheon is Friday, April 20.