Van Wert independent sports

It was a softball game that featured cold conditions, high winds, a hint of snow, a sizable Lincolnview lead, a big Continental comeback and a game winning rally by the Lady Lancers.

When all was said and done, Lincolnview defeated visiting Continental 19-18 on Friday.

Lincolnview enjoyed an 18-6 lead after four innings, but the Pirates chipped away and scored five in the fifth, then seven more in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 18.

With the bases loaded, Lincolnview won the game in the bottom of the inning when senior Alena Looser singled home freshman Annie Mendenhall.

The victory was the second in as many days for Lincolnview (2-0).