Lakin Brant crosses home plate in the fourth inning of Thursday’s softball game against Lima Central Catholic. The Lady Lancers went on to win the season opener 12-0 in five innings. Brant finished the game with two hits and three RBI. Freshman Destiny Coil finished with three hits, including a home run and RBI, while Alena Looser had three hits and scored a pair of runs. Morgan Miller finished with two doubles and two RBI, and Maddie Jenkins also drove in a pair of runs. Freshman Winter Boroff pitched four innings and allowed just three hits, and Amy Beair finished the game. The Lady Lancers (1-0) are scheduled to host Continental on Friday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent