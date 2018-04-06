Lady Lancers win softball season opener
Lakin Brant crosses home plate in the fourth inning of Thursday’s softball game against Lima Central Catholic. The Lady Lancers went on to win the season opener 12-0 in five innings. Brant finished the game with two hits and three RBI. Freshman Destiny Coil finished with three hits, including a home run and RBI, while Alena Looser had three hits and scored a pair of runs. Morgan Miller finished with two doubles and two RBI, and Maddie Jenkins also drove in a pair of runs. Freshman Winter Boroff pitched four innings and allowed just three hits, and Amy Beair finished the game. The Lady Lancers (1-0) are scheduled to host Continental on Friday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent
