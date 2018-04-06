VW independent/submitted information

Local CrimeStoppers tips led to the arrest of several city residents with outstanding warrants earlier this week, according to the Van Wert Police Department.

Van Wert County CrimeStoppers ran an ad requesting information on Christina M. Donate-McClure, 28, who was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court. Several tips were called in, as well as information that Donate-McClure was living with three other people who also had outstanding warrants at a residence at 648 N. Washington St.

The Van Wert Police Department then gathered enough information to be able to gain entry to the residence, which was in the name of Kara Young.

Young, 34, who also was wanted on a failure to appear warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court and Lima Municipal Court, was found hiding in an upstairs room of the house, but failed to listen to commands to come out, which resulted in an additional charge of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Others arrested at the residence, included Donate-McClure, Nathan A. Dunn, 35, and James Craft, 34. The two men also had outstanding failure to appear warrants, and all were taken into custody.

During the apprehension of the fugitives, police officers also saw drug paraphernalia in the house and sought a search warrant for the residence. Van Wert County Common Pleas Judge Martin Burchfield issued the warrant and police then searched the house, finding what was suspected to be heroin and methamphetamine inside. All suspected drugs will be sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation crime lab for further testing. Once testing results are back, the case will be turned over to County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, who will decide if further charges are warranted.

Assisting the police was the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, which shared drug activity information with the department that helped the police obtain the search warrant.

Police are asking that anyone with information needed to get illegal drugs off local streets, or to find the whereabouts of missing fugitives, can either call the police department at 419.238.2462 or CrimeStoppers at 419.238.7867.

In addition, CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1,000 if information helps solve a crime.