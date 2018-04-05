The Van Wert Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, 745 Fox Road, celebrated its grand reopening with a Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce ribboncutting event on Wednesday. New owner Jared Tomlinson (shown cutting the ribbon above), a lifelong local resident, recently purchased the store and plans to do some renovations at the Fox Road facility, while also using local experts to provide services to customers. Tomlinson also noted that, in honor of the reopening of the store, all items in the store are 10 percent off the listed price through this weekend. Tomlinson said he also plans to give away a grill as part of the grand reopening event. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 419.232.4900 for more information. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent