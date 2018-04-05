DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Seven people who entered changes of plea to criminal charges were among the 12 people who appeared for criminal hearings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

An Ohio City man was given a lengthy prison sentence after changing his plea to guilty to three drug-related charges on Tuesday.

Thomas Buckner, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal assembly of drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile, both felonies of the second degree, and one count of child endangering, a third-degree felony offense. He was then sentenced by Judge Martin D. Burchfield to six years in prison (three years mandatory) on each illegal assembly charge, to be served consecutively, and 24 months in prison on the child endangering charge, which will be served concurrently to the other two sentences.

Buckner was given credit for 355 days already served.

Those entering changes of plea on Wednesday include the following:

Kurt Strukamp, 55, of Madison, Indiana, entered guilty pleas to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 9.

Daniel Dunn, 27, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of complicity in aggravated trafficking in drugs, which was downgraded from a third-degree felony to a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 25.

Alexander Chorvas, 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and Chorvas will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. May 9.

Joshua Finfrock, 33, of Cecil, entered a guilty plea to a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Finfrock will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. May 9.

Nathan Braun, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of importuning, a felony of the fifth degree. Two similar charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. May 9.

Brendan Bergman, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. The original charge of illegal conveyance of drugs was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. After entering the guilty plea, Bergman then requested treatment in lieu of conviction, which was granted. He also waived his right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to complete his treatment.

Kasey Shisler, 29, of Ohio City, agreed to a bond stipulation for his new address in Ohio City, and to obtain an order to have no contact with the alleged victim in his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 18.

Chad Ratliff, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 160 days already served.

Erin Bowersock, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond requirements by testing positive for drugs. She was re-released on a personal surety bond, with an added requirement of drug testing three times a week. A pretrial conference will be scheduled in six weeks.

Retired Champaign County Common Pleas Judge Roger Wilson presided over a probation violation hearing on Wednesday.

During that hearing, Taylor Vannett, 19, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to appear for drug testing. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison, with credit for 271 days already served.