Dean J. Swygart, 85, of Venedocia, died at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, in the Lima Memorial Health System following a brief illness.

He was born January 8, 1933, in Van Wert County, the son of Edwin A. and Anna E. Jones Swygart, who both preceded him in death. On March 23, 1953, he married the former Nancy Sue Shoup, who survives. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year.

Also surviving is a son, J (Karen) Swygart of Decatur, Indiana; a granddaughter, Misty (Desmond) Redmon of Venedocia; two great-grandsons, Dylan and Darren Redmon; a stepgrandson, Jeff (Amanda) Schmitz; and one stepgreat grandson, Jaxon Schmitz.

Dean served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Berlin, Germany.

He was a lifelong farmer and a former York Township trustee. He was a longtime member and had worked at Bowersock Brothers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6772 in Spencerville as a bartender in his retirement. He was a 54-year member of Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191, also in Spencerville.

He played fast-pitch softball as a fleet-footed, red-headed outfielder for the Venedocia Merchants and, in later years, continued his love of the game by playing slo-pitch until well into his 50s. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved his family deeply.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 9, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with the Rev. David W. Howell officiating. Military honors will be rendered by Spencerville veterans and the Army Honor Guard following the services. There will be no burial.

Visitation is from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 8, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: VFW or the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.tbayliff@woh.rr.com.