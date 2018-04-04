DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education hired a new elementary principal during a special meeting held Tuesday evening, while contract negotiations were also on the meeting’s agenda.

Board members unanimously approved a two-year limited administrative contract for Jessica Schuette as the district’s new elementary principal. Schuette, who will replace Kathy Mollenkopf, who becomes the new Crestview superintendent in August, is currently an elementary intervention specialist at Wauseon Elementary School, where she has spent a decade as an elementary teacher and nine years as the varsity cheerleading coach.

Schuette has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Southern Illinois University, a master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and her principal’s certification from Bowling Green State University.

Schuette, who attended Tuesday’s board meeting with her husband, Mike, and their two young children, said she was looking forward to becoming the new elementary principal at Crestview.

“I feel really honors and blessed to be chosen for this,” Schuette said, noting that the search process to replace Mollenkopf was a very extensive process, but one that allowed her to get acquainted with school staff members and administrators. “I just want to continue the excellence here at Crestview.”

Schuette’s two-year contract will be effective August 1.

In addition to hiring a new elementary principal, the board met with members of the Crestview Education Association in executive session to discuss contract negotiations, with no action taken following the session. The board also met with Ken Moyer, a federal mediation and conciliation service representative, for a training session on the mediation process.