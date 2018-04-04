SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Mother Nature hasn’t made it easy for spring sports coaches and athletes in 2018. While the season is young, the majority of games/events have been postponed or canceled since baseball, softball, tennis and track and field got underway.

In addition to rainouts in three of the first four scheduled games (against Delphos St. John’s, Hicksville and Parkway), Crestview baseball coach Jim Wharton, along with assistant coaches Terry Crowle and Gregg Mosier have had to deal with the fact that 13 of the school’s 26 baseball players got a late start due to an extended basketball season.

“Due to the basketball team’s deep run it has been challenging getting our baseball team physically and mentally ready to compete,” Wharton said. “The transition from one sport to another is difficult and presents a concerted effort on both the kids and coaches to make this run smoothly.”

“We as a staff keep a log on our kids as far as the duration and intensity of each throwing session,” the 35th year head coach continued. “This ensures our kids are obtaining the necessary repetitions that we feel are required to begin competing in games situations.”

“Our kids’ health is always our main concern. We did get in one scrimmage at Elida where we took a combination of JV and varsity players just to have the kids that have been practicing could compete in a game environment.”

After winning an outright Northwest Conference championship in 2017, the Knights lost nine seniors to graduation, but Wharton said the cupboard isn’t exactly bare this season.

“I really like this teams versatility with a number of kids being able to play multiple positions,” Wharton stated. “I like this teams resolve and ability to keep competing. This being evident in our opener this past Saturday against Fort Recovery. The kids facing one of the premier pitchers in the state of Ohio in Nick Thwaits brings a challenge at any point of the season let alone the opener in less than ideal conditions.”

“We will grow from that game and improve in all facets as we move into game two,” Wharton added. “Just like everyone else facing indoor practice, we must get in necessary reps and try to incorporate as many competitive drills to keep us moving forward to improve as a team.”

Once weather conditions allow Crestview to string together some games, the Knights will be able to feature a deep pitching staff, including Brant Richardson, Caden Hurless, Derek Stout, Kole Small, Riley Saylor, Griffin Painter, Jace Vining, Charles Stefanek and Kaden Short.

Korbin Hartman and Brett Schumm, who is still recovering from a broken leg from basketball will handle the bulk of the catching duties, while Stout and Richardson will man first base.

Short, Stefanek, Painter, Vining, and Saylor could see time at second base, while Hurless leads the pack at shortstop, with support from Painter, Vining, and Stefanek.

Hicks, Small, Hurless, Hartman can play at third, while Richardson, Saylor, Stefanek, Stout, Vining, Small and Hartman will patrol by the outfield.

“It is still too soon for us to envision and have a set line up,” Wharton said.

Weather and conditions permitting, the Knights will host Fort Jennings today (Wednesday), Columbus Grove on Thursday and Kalida on Saturday.