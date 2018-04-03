Van Wert independent sports

Once again, inclement weather forced the cancelation of all area high school sporting events scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Among the events washed out by rain and thunderstorms: Van Wert track and field at Paulding, Van Wert tennis at Celina, Van Wert baseball and softball vs. Celina, Crestview baseball vs. Parkway, Crestview softball vs. Hicksville, Crestview track and field at Lincolnview, and Lincolnview baseball vs. Ayersville.