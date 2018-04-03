Doyt E. Stegaman, 72, of Landeck, died at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born August 13, 1945 in Van Wert, the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Breese) Stegaman, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by two children; Andrea (fiancé Eric Kramer) Shafer of Delphos, and Dean (fiancée Jeanie Palmer) Stegaman of Ottoville; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two brothers, Harold “Doc” Stegaman of Middle Point and Richard “Dick” (Mary Kay) Stegaman of Van Wert; and a sister, JeLaine (Jim) Agler of Van Wert.

A sister, Janet Craig; and a sister-in-law, Vicky Stegaman, who preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Old Fashioned Farmers Association or Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.