Van Wert independent sports

Despite cold and wet conditions, a handful of area high school athletic events went on as planned on Saturday.

Baseball

Lincolnview 8 Antwerp 3

Lincolnview 5 Delphos St. John’s 0

Jaden Youtsey went 5.1 innings, and Ethan Parsons finished the game on the mound, and the Lancers defeated the Archers 8-3 on Saturday.

Lincolnview followed that up with a 5-0 victory over highly-regarded Delphos St. John’s. Gavin Carter went the distance and held the Blue Jays to just one hit while fanning 12.

Offensively, Youtsey had two hits in three RBI, while Chayten Overholt had a pair of hit and an RBI.

The Lancers will play at Lima Bath today.

Fort Recovery 8 Crestview 1

Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter as Fort Recovery topped Crestview 8-1 in Convoy on Saturday. It was the season opener for the Knights.

Nick Thwaits pitched five hitless innings and struck out 12, with Joe Homan and Ryne Post providing relief from the bullpen.

Crestview’s lone run came in the sixth inning – after three walks and with the bases loaded, Derek Stout was hit by a pitch, forcing in Kaden Short.

The Knights are scheduled to host Parkway on Tuesday.

Softball

Crestview 6 New Breman 2

Lexi Gregory was 2-for-4 with a double, and Codi Miller and Hannah Binnion each drove in a run in Crestview’s 6-2 non-conference win over New Breman on Saturday.

Victoria Litchtensteiger struck out five and allowed two hits in four innings, while Cali Small pitched the final three innings, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out four.

Crestview (2-0) is scheduled to host Hicksville on Tuesday

Track and Field

Knights run at Versailles Invitational

The Crestview Knights finished eighth out of 11 teams in the Orange Division at Saturday’s Versailles Tiger Classic.

Top individual performers for the Knights included:

2nd place: Tyler White, 110m hurdles (17.33); 4th place, 300m hurdles (46.26)

7th place: Caleb Pruett,100m dash (12.75); 4th place, 200m dash (25.56)

6th place: Dayton Schueman, 3200m run (12:03.98)

2nd Place: 4x200m Relay 1:41.62 (White, Nihiser, N. Springer, Pruett)

2nd Place: 4x100m Relay 48.89 (White, Nihiser, N. Springer, Pruett)

Crestview’s boys and girls track and field teams are scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Lincolnview.