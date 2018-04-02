VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The officers and members of the Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its annual Pancake and Sausage breakfast on Saturday, April 7, from 6 a.m. until noon, at the Community Building in Ohio City.

The menu will include “all you can eat” pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs, along with sausage gravy and biscuits.

All the proceeds will be used by the department for needed equipment. Area residents are invited to attend and support the volunteer fire department.