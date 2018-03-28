While the Chrysler Amplex plant is being demolished, construction continues on a 100,000-square-foot spec building located west of the former powdered metal production facility on Grill Road. The project is a joint venture between the Van Wert Business Development Corporation (BDC), JobsOhio, and Jerry Robinson, who used a $1.225 million revitalization grant and $1.775 million loan from JobsOhio for the project. Additional funding assistance was provided by the BDC. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent