To the Editor:

Thank you to Mayor Jerry Mazur for proclaiming March as Red Cross Month in Van Wert and the City of Van Wert employees for hanging our flags downtown.

On Saturday, March 17, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service hosted a celebration in honor of Red Cross Month. It was kicked off with a fun run; followed by hands only CPR; Pillowcase Project education and painting; making cards for the military; a “Touch a Truck” session with (Van Wert County) Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, (Van Wert) Firefighter Pat Freeman, and (Van Wert Fire) Chief Jon Jones, and the Red Cross’s Emergency Response Vehicle, which was donated to us by Eaton and Braun; rock painting with Rockin Robin; cookie decorating with Hannah Kraner; face painting by John Lianez and Kaylee McPhail; photo ops with Blaze the Fire Dog and Buddy the Blood Drop.

Thank you for your support Kinstle’s, Stoneco, Ace Hardware, Pizza Hut, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, El Mexicano, Chief Supermarket, KAM Manufacturing/Stephanie Dawn, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Manor, Hannah Kraner, United Way, WERT Radio, The Fan’s Billy Elvis, The Van Wert independent, Custom Audio, Jay Fleming, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, John Lianez and Kaylee McPhail, mascots Greggory Spry and Cloey Spry, CPR instructor Gene Border, and the many volunteers who made the day successful!

Thank you to all of those inconvenienced by Westwood Drive being closed for 20 minutes Saturday morning for our fun run as well. We appreciate all of you.

Congratulations to Mary Claire Kopack for winning the trophy in the fun run and to Robin Kraner for the closest guess to the number of keys on the ring. Thank you to all who participated, especially with the inclement weather!

Nancy Friemoth

Carol Hennis

Annette Hirn

Debi Kinkle

Hannah Kraner

Robin Kraner

Sandy Lane

Eric McCracken

via email