ELIDA — Crestview rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to defeat host Elida 7-5 in the softball season opener on Monday.

The Lady Knights trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but got on the board in the second when Ally McCoy scored on a grounder by Olivia Skelton.

Elida countered with three runnings in the bottom of the inning, and the score remained 5-1 until Crestview struck in the top half of the fifth inning. A grounder by Ashley Call scored Caitlin O’Hagan, then Alyssa Gent scored on a bases loaded walk to make it 5-3. Hayley Speith’s two-RBI single with two outs scored Call and McCoy and tied the game at five.

The winning runs came in the sixth, when O’Hagan scored on a single by Call, and Gent scored on a passed ball.

Call and Hannah Binnion each had a pair of hits for Crestview (1-0). Victoria Lichtensteiger earned the win, allowing seven hits, three walks while striking out five.