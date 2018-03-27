VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the May 8 Primary Election is 9 p.m. Monday, April 9. The elections board office, 120 E. Main St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. that day.

Those not currently registered in Van Wert County, or who have moved since the November 2017 General Election and not changed their address with the Board of Elections, should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration: Van Wert License Bureau; Brumback and Delphos Public libraries; Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services; WIC, Treasurer’s, and Auditor’s offices, and Title Department in the Courthouse, and the Board of Election office.

Any questions regarding voter registration can be answered by contacting the elections board office at 419.238.4192.