Barbara “Jean” Ludwig, 87, of Van Wert, returned to meet her Lord at 7:43 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, following a year-long battle with cancer. Her devotion to God and family supported her in her battle and ultimately provided her with peace.

Jean was born December 14, 1930, the daughter of Samuel “Paul” Hertel and Sadie Glee Medaugh, who both preceded her in death. Following her mother’s early death, her father married Ruth Alice Walser, who became “mom” and then “grandma” to Jean’s children. She also preceded her in death.

Jean graduated from Ohio City-Liberty High School and married Richard L. Ludwig in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1995. Jean earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Purdue University, becoming a registered nurse at age 54.

She volunteered with the American Red Cross and continued to work part-time at the Crisis Care Line domestic shelter in Van Wert until her diagnosis last year.

Jean was a devoted member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, having made missionary trips to Brazil and Mexico as part of her devotion to God. She was also an avid flower gardener and could be found lovingly tending to flowers on most suitable days.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Paul) Billick of Bowling Green, Dianne Ludwig of Williston, Vermont, Steven (Kimberly) Ludwig of Aurora, and Brenda Ludwig of Hugo, Minnesota. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; eight great-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandchild.

A brother, Donald Hertel, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Crisis Care Line in Van Wert or Cleveland Clinic Memorial Giving.

