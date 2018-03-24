VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code 3313.64 or 3313.65, will again permit students from other school districts in Ohio to apply and enroll in the district’s school system through “open enrollment” for the 2018-2019 school year.

Applications will be accepted, beginning immediately, on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the date the application is received by the superintendent of Van Wert City Schools.

Applications must be completed and returned no later than Friday, June 1. Interested individuals may call or stop by the superintendent’s office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, or call 419.238.0648.

Applications can be found on the Van Wert City Schools website at www.vwcs.net.