WASHINGTON, D.C — Legislation authored by U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) to aid the Department of Homeland Security in preventing terrorist attacks was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 417-2.

H.R. 4227, the Vehicular Terrorism Prevention Act, would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to assess current actions at the department to support emergency response providers and the private sector to prevent, mitigate, and respond to the threat of vehicular terrorism.

The bill then requires DHS to submit a strategy to Congress that includes an examination of the current threat of vehicular terrorism, methods to improve information sharing activities with the private sector, and training activities that the department can undertake. The strategy would also include recommendations from DHS on what can be done to aid department efforts to prevent vehicular terrorism.

“Nice, Barcelona, London, Stockholm — these are all cities that have experienced mass casualties as a result of vehicles being used by terrorists to attack innocent civilians in areas with heavy foot traffic,” said Latta. “With a similar attack last fall in New York City that tragically took eight lives, it’s clear that terrorist groups will use this tactic on American soil as well.

“We must be vigilant and prepared to take the necessary actions to prevent these acts and protect Americans,” Latta added. “This bill will help ensure that the Department of Homeland Security is pursuing the best strategies to thwart terrorist efforts, and that they have the needed resources to prevent vehicular terrorism.”