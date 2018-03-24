VW independent/submitted information

In preparation for the spring storm season, Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy reminds residents to start planning now and know how to respond if severe storms or tornadoes threaten the area.

Anticipating a possible active spring, McCoy noted that there are a number of ways to obtain severe weather information provided by the EMA office, National Weather Service (NWS) and media outlets. The newest warning system introduced a year ago was a text alert that goes direct to a person’s cell phone. McCoy said he would like to see all county residents signed up for this free service to receive timely texts from his office during weather warnings or other emergency situations.

Access to this system is available by going to www.vanwertema.com, clicking the “weather” tab, and then clicking on “NIXLE”. Area residents can then enter a cell phone number and the zip code 45891, agree to the statement of conditions, and a message will then be sent to the cell phone to accept.

The EMA director also provided a timeline of events that would occur during severe weather. That timeline begins at the National Weather Service, which is responsible for providing forecasts and warnings for the nation.

As conditions warrant, the NWS will issue either a thunderstorm or tornado watch advising the public that conditions are favorable a storm to develop, usually within the next three hours.

The local Emergency Management Agency is then activated by McCoy for tracking storms across the state of Indiana.

As storms begin developing in the Hoosier State, the NWS will issue warnings as needed for the affected counties. The warnings mean the severe thunderstorm or tornado has been indicated on radar or observed by a trained spotter and people should react at that time.

As storms approach Ohio, McCoy issues watch and warning information over the EMA frequency (155.805) for those who own scanners. He also issues the alerts over the NIXLE texting system and on the Van Wert EMA Facebook page.

Information is also available through local media and the North Webster, Indiana, NWS website at www.crh.noaa.gov/iwx. Another excellent tool is the NOAA All Hazards weather radio, which is located in every business in Van Wert County and also in many private homes.

If it is determined that storms could be severe as they enter Ohio, McCoy will activate the spotter network consisting of amateur radio and fire department personnel, plus area law enforcement officers on patrol. These officials are the eyes for EMA in relaying quick information to the NWS and the public. If a tornado is spotted, McCoy will activate the sirens in the affected communities warning the public to take shelter immediately.

“The best defense when faced with severe weather is preparedness,” McCoy said. “Every household, school, and business should have an emergency preparedness plan for disasters.”

When a tornado warning is issued for an area, people should act quickly to protect themselves and their families. Initially, tornado warning sirens are activated to let people who are outside know to get into a safe structure as quickly as possible. For people already inside, media, NIXLE text alerts, Facebook, and NOAA weather alert radios will advise that a tornado is approaching.

Selecting a safe storm shelter location is very important and McCoy says the center of a basement is the best spot. If a basement is not available, then go to the center of a house on the lowest level and get in a small enclosed room without windows, such as a closet, bathroom, or under a stairway. Those who reside in a mobile home should leave it if there is a tornado warning for the neighboring county to the west and go to friends’, relatives’, or neighbors’ homes for protection in the event the tornado continues into this area.

After a tornado occurs, always be aware of possible live electrical lines on the ground or broken gas lines. Make sure family members decide on a meeting location after a disaster. Also make sure to prepare a disaster kit ahead of time and have it available. People should also remember that, if a large area is affected, it may be some time before emergency crews can get to a specific location, said McCoy.

Anyone wanting more information on storm preparedness, NIXLE alerts, or NOAA weather alert radios should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.