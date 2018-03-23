The fifth annual Youth for Christ Kingdom Basketball Association (KBA) season recently came to an end. Approximately 110 high school boys and girls participated in the league this year. The purpose of the league is to give local students the opportunity to play in an organized, yet just for fun, faith-based basketball league with their peers. In order to be eligible to play in our KBA league, players cannot play on their own high school team. For many of these players, it is the only opportunity that they have to play the sport in an actual organized league. Pictured above is the undefeated KBA Gold Bracket Champion Van Wert Hawks. Businesses sponsors that helped support the league included Pizza Hut, Wallace Plumbing, the YMCA of Van Wert County, Wilkinson’s Printing, Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert, Calvary Evangelical Church of Van Wert and Praise Point Church in Willshire. photo submitted