SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It was a season full of good memories for the Crestview Knights and their fans. The 22 game regular season and ensuing tournament included a Northwest Conference boys’ basketball championship, a sectional championship, two heart-pounding district wins that led to a district title, a regional semifinal win, 23 victories and a 19-game winning streak.

Also along the way – Northwest Conference Player of the Year and All-Ohio second team honors earned by 6-7 junior Javin Etzler, who averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game.

Crestview’s fine season came to an end with a 70-58 loss to Pandora-Gilboa in last Friday’s Division IV regional championship game at Bowling Green State University.

While reflecting on the 2017-2018 season, head coach Jeremy Best said the team was a special one.

“What stands out the most to me with this group is the way this team started playing for each other and exhibiting the qualities of honesty, loyalty, trust and love with one another,” Best explained. “This team’s transformation during the course of the season was unlike any group I’ve had. It was a joy to watch the maturation process take place and see the guys demonstrate these qualities in our practices and games.”

“It was very humbling for me and our coaching staff to see these guys be rewarded,” Best added. “Yes, we won games and championships, but the relationships that our players and coaching staff developed will trump any win or lose from this season. This group was awfully fun to be around and watch over the last 10-11 weeks of the season.”

While a number of key players will return next season (Javin Etzler, Kalen Etzler, Drew Kline, Jace Vining, Derick Dealey and Colton Lautzenheiser), the Knights will lose five seniors to graduation – Brett Schumm, Trevor Gibson, Grant Schlagbaum, Charles Stefanek and Derek Stout – and Best said the group will be sorely missed.

“These five seniors did a great job on the individual roles they played for our team,” Best stated. “These fellas totally bought into ‘The Process’ and they were rewarded with a tremendous senior season. These fellas and their parents are to be commended for their dedication to our program.”