COLUMBUS — Upper Arlington High School senior Dane Goodwin was named Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.

A 6-foot-5 senior, Goodwin averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds for the District finalist Golden Bears. A four-year starter, he set school records for points scored (1,951 points) and rebounds (817).

Other finalists for the award were Jerome Hunter of Pickerington North, Cameron Brooks-Harris of Zanesville, Darius Bazley of Cincinnati Princeton, Justin Ahrens of Versailles, Kollin Van Horn of Proctorville Fairland, Sincere Carry of Solon, Michael Bothwell of Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, Pete Nance of Richfield Revere and Vincent Williams of Toledo St. John’s.