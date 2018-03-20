VW independent/submitted information

A grand opening ribboncutting will be held for the Van Wert Dog Park in conjunction with an Easter Bone Hunt being held at the park at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31.

The event, hosted by 540 Martial Arts, is free to the public and will include eggs filled with dog treats. Dogs must be on leashes to participate.

Donations will also be accepted to benefit the dog park.

For more information, call Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612.