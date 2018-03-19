Jeanette L. Lee-Whitaker, 85, of Delphos, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

She was born January 13, 1933, in Fort Jennings, the daughter of Joseph and Magdalena (Kahle) Nartker, who both preceded her in death. She married Earl Lee, who died in 1993. She then married Robert Whitaker, who passed away in 2009.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Mary) Lee and Larry (Deb) Lee, both of Delphos; two daughters, Cheryl (Junior) Giesige of Quincy, Michigan, and Janice (Mark) Knowlton of Columbus; one sister, Evelyn (Chuck) Looser of Ottoville; six grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Travis Giesige; five brothers, Richard, Virgil, Harold, Donald, and Bernard Nartker; and five sisters, Marie Brickner, Julie Fulks, Thelma Snyder, Arlene Beining, and Ruth Nartker, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with her nephew, the Rev. Phillip Lee, officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, March 23, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association and TV-44.

