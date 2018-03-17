Thank you to all the generous folks who donated to our recent “Adopt-a-Glow-Pebble Go-Fund-Me fundraiser! We have surpassed two goals and are humbled by the positive response. If you missed adopting some glow pebbles, please give us a call and we will sign you up. There are many other projects going on that you can become involved with as well. Chat us up. We have ideas!

Through April 8 an exhibit will be in place by Jordyn Fishman, who is a student at the highly regarded Penny Stamps School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan. She is also probably one of the youngest persons to be accepted into ArtPrize IX in 2017 for her 22-foot mural: “Income, Inequality, Imagine”, which was accepted by the Grand Rapids Museum of Art venue.

ArtPrize is one of the largest art competitions in the world and over 400,000 people flock to the city to see it every year. The venue is the entire city, which includes not only museums, but also the river, restaurants, sidewalks, lawns, parks, parking lots, and even the roofs of buildings. Each participating venue chooses an artist they want to highlight.

Jordan works through themes of social inequality and uses her art as activism. She works to the root of the problem beginning with phrases, and uses oil paint, acrylic paint, nail polish, glitter, charcoal, pastel, and graphite.

Jordyn’s statement: “My work deals with issues of injustice while simultaneously pointing out the strength we have to push back and to come together to fight and to love. We must fight not only for a more just world, but also we must fight for love. To love this world, to love one another, and to love ourselves is the most powerful force we have.”

Jordyn will be at the art center from 7 p.m. into the evening on March 17. Please feel free to stop by and check out her work.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings, 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtReach: We have openings available in both age groups and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently accepting students for this great, stress free after-school art program. Sign up forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

ArtNight: Instructor will be Shannon Painter-Carpenter and sometimes we feature other instructors. You are also welcome to bring your own project or sign up for the project we feature. We have some great projects coming up beginning next week, so be watching social media. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax.

ArtNight March 15: Painted Rock Project: Instructor: Shannon Painter-Carpenter.

Balloon Clay Bowls: March 6, 14 6-8 p.m. Instructor: Shannon Painter-Carpenter. Join us for this two-night class and make a bowl out of…yes a balloon and clay!

$30 WAC member price $35 Regular price.

Ceramic Fairy Houses: Instructor: Shannon Painter-Carpenter There are never enough Fairy Houses for this 2-night class and construct fairy houses just in time for them to move into your spring garden.

Cost: WAC member $30. Regular price $35

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.