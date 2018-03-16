DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The unemployment rate in Van Wert County held steady in January, according to workforce estimates provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The county’s jobless rate remained at 3.8 percent in January, the same as in December 2017, and was well below the state average of 5.1 percent.

Unemployment rates either increased or stayed the same in all 88 Ohio counties, according to the ODJFS.

According to workforce estimates provided by the Job and Family Services Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Van Wert County’s workforce decreased by 100 people, from 14,100 in December to 14,000 in January, while those employed also dropped 100 people, from 13,600 in December to 13,500 in January, while unemployment remained steady at 500 people.

Van Wert had the ninth lowest unemployment rate in Ohio in January, with Mercer County again having the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.1 percent, an increase of three-tenths of a percent from December 2017’s rate of 2.8 percent.

Auglaize County had the fourth lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent, up two-tenths of a percent from December’s rate of 3.3 percent. Putnam County’s unemployment rate increased a half-percent, from 3.5 percent in December to 4.0 percent in January, while Paulding County’s jobless rate was up six-tenths of a point, from 4.0 percent in December to 4.6 percent two months ago. Allen County had the highest unemployment rate among neighboring counties at 4.8 percent, up three-tenths of a percent from December’s 4.5 percent unemployment rate.

Statewide, just four counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in January. In addition to Mercer and Auglaize counties, Delaware County had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, while Hancock County was at 3.5 percent for January.

A total of 13 counties had unemployment rates of 8 percent or above. Monroe County had the highest jobless rate in January at 11.2 percent, while Noble County was at 9.5 percent, Meigs County was 9.4 percent, Adams and Morgan counties were at 9.2 percent, Ottawa County was at 9 percent, Huron County was at 8.6 percent, Trumbull and Vinton counties were at 8.4 percent, Jackson County was at 8.2 percent, and Gallia, Mahoning, and Pike counties had unemployment rates of 8.0 percent.