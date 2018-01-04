The year 2017 has ended with a flourish at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Four of the final six concerts were sell-outs, and those that weren’t, nearly were. We now enter a new year and the second half of our season. There will be 11 concerts and shows for you to enjoy, and that doesn’t include rentals such as the OMEA District 3 Band & Choir Festival in January, “Ohio Has Talent” in February, and three big dance recitals during May and June.

In addition to the busy Niswonger schedule, The Van Wert County Foundation will be sponsoring for a 15th consecutive year, its Young Artist Recital on February 4 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church.

The Van Wert Civic Theater has three productions for you to enjoy in January, March, and May. Included in there is a musical — The Great American Trailer Park Musical — which will run weekends beginning March 8 through 18.

While you are enjoying the many performing arts attractions during this first half of 2018, we will be working on putting together a whole new season we hope will rival the very successful season we currently are enjoying at the Niswonger. Also, later this winter, I will be announcing the line-up for the 2018 Fountain Park Summer Music Series. And don’t forget, you will get to try out the newly designed landscape in Fountain Park this summer.

I know many wonder how the upcoming shows and concerts are selling at the Niswonger. Our first concert of 2018 features Country music’s popular band, Lonestar. Their popularity continues as they are 60 seats away from being sold out. Lonestar had many popular hit songs during the 1990s and 2000s, in addition to being named CMA’s Vocal Group of the Year in 2001. Their live concerts continue to be in great demand.

There are two big performances of the kids’ show “Dinosaur Zoo” on February 3. Both are during the day as they are scheduled for 1 and 4:30 p.m. This is a popular PBS kids’ show that will be brought to life on stage at the Niswonger. With two shows, there are still tickets remaining for you to get your child or grandchild for this amazing experience!

The Michael Jackson Tribute Show, MJ Live!, will come to town on February 10. This show is also nearly sold-out. Thirty seats remain for this one as I write this article. This amazing concert will be followed by a Sunday afternoon matinee on February 18 with Cirque Zuma Zuma. This show has been sold-out for some time. It’s been some time since we had a cirque show at the Niswonger, but this one should be unique to any of the others we have had. This troupe is from Africa whereas the others have been mainly Asian acrobats. The music will be authentic African style and drumming.

Big-time Broadway takes the Niswonger stage in March as Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella comes for two big shows on Saturday, March 3. We already have nearly 1,800 seats filled between the two shows, but some good seats are still available for either one right now. My wife and I saw this show in New York a couple years ago and it was a tremendous production with beautiful music and scenery.

I recently saw some advertising of Celtic Women which reminded me that we have our own show on St. Patrick’s Day- March 17 featuring one of the original and most recognizable Celtic Women, Chloe Agnew with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. This is a Founder’s Choice concert as Scott Niswonger enjoyed it so much down in Greenville, Tennessee that he put his stamp of recommendation on it for his hometown to present. I am really looking forward to this one! Wear your green and celebrate St. Patty’s Day in style at the Niswonger. We’ll make it a very entertaining and fun night for everyone.

We finish the season with the popular saxophonist, Kenny G, on March 24, speaker Theresa Flores on March 27 and then our finale with Bostyx, featuring that great music from the iconic rock bands, Boston and Styx. Look for Kenny G and Bostyx to sell-out soon in the New Year.

With the words of Bing Crosby in my favorite holiday movie, White Christmas, “Well, that about wraps it up. We just happen to have a slam, bang finish!” Don’t miss the upcoming presentations at the Niswonger this New Year. They will be the talk of the town. Our box office will be closed January 1 and 2, but you can always order online at any time at NPACVW.ORG.

Here’s to a wonderful 2018. May it be filled with peace, prosperity and lots of great music!

FINÉ.