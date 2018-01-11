VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Education began the College Credit Plus program for all students enrolled in Ohio schools. College Credit Plus has two fundamental positions:

Students must be enrolled in both college and high school.

Students can earn transcripted college and high school credit upon successful completion of the course.

Eligible students may need a qualifying college entrance exam score that places them in courses above a remediation level to participate.

Principals and counselors from Lincolnview, Crestview, Parkway, Vantage, and Van Wert City Schools, as well as local college representatives, will host an informational meeting for parents and guardians beginning at 6 p.m. This meeting will consist of a general session giving more information on College Credit Plus, as well as individual meetings with each respective school.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Parents/guardians who have students who may be interested in earning college credit during high school should plan on attending the meeting. For more information, contact the Student Services Office at Van Wert High School at 419.238.2180 or Van Wert High School at 419.238.3350.