VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation announces the introduction of a non-profit resources program. This program is known as IMPACT: A Non-profit Capacity Building Program.

This is a new annual program aimed at increasing the capacity of community non-profit organizations. The program will act as a process of developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes, and resources that organizations need to survive, adapt, and thrive in a fast-changing world.

Serving as an informational resource and acting as a catalyst to encourage stronger collaboration among nonprofit organizations, the program will strengthen local nonprofit leaders and enhance collective community impact.

Professionals from The Ohio Association of Non-profit Organizations will present workshops on the following topics: Board development, marketing, outcomes and measures, financial and legal issues, leadership development, and strategic planning. In addition, two local speakers will make presentations on the topics of human resources and fundraising and the foundation will also host a grant writing workshop.

Only seven non-profit organizations will be accepted into the inaugural capacity building program. Requirements for acceptance is:

Be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization

Have received funding from the Van Wert County Foundation within the past three years

Be governed by a board of directors.

For more information, email amanda@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or call Amanda Miller, marketing & resource development manager, at 419.238.1743.

Deadline for acceptance is Friday, January 19, with the first session scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.